The inaugural committee of President-elect Donald Trump has announced the schedule of events, which feature a MAGA victory rally, three inaugural balls and fireworks over the course of four days beginning Saturday.

“President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda,” said committee co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler.

“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again.”

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks are held at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner hosted by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony: Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Make America Great Again Victory Rally with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks

Candlelight dinner with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Noon swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol

Farewell to the former president and vice president

U.S. Capitol departure ceremony

The president’s signing room ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The president’s review of the troops

Presidential parade along Pennsylvania Ave.

Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House

Commander in Chief Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks

Liberty Inaugural Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks

Starlight Ball with President Donald J. Trump delivering remarks

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

President Trump concludes the events by attending the National Prayer Service