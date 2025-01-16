Veteran skier found buried in avalanche on desolate trail by wife using transceiver

By Christina Coulter, Fox News

A U.S. Marine skis downa a slope at Mammoth Lakes, California, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

(FOX NEWS) – A Colorado woman learned her husband was buried by an avalanche after he never checked in as planned, and she began searching for him under the snow.

Donald Moden Jr., a 57-year-old veteran skier who was once a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, was killed on Jan. 7 in an area off Red Mountain Pass known as “Bollywood,” the Ouray County Plaindealer reported.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) wrote in a report that the 57-year-old was likely buried for more than four hours before he was found. The avalanche was 800 feet wide and traveled 400 feet vertically, the agency wrote.

