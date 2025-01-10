(DALLAS EXPRESS) – The violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua gang has been wreaking havoc in the U.S. and along the border with Mexico ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Reports emerged Thursday of a suspected Tren de Aragua member, José Gonzalez Roa, being arrested in California. Despite previous deportations, Roa managed to re-enter the U.S. multiple times and engaged in criminal activities across several states, including New York, Colorado, and California, where he is wanted for attempted murder, the New York Post reported.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, has prioritized deporting criminal immigrants and tasked the no-nonsense former acting border boss Tom Homan with serving as the incoming administration’s “border czar.”