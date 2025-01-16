America must put its people first – right now! Programs like the H-1B visa are being abused by big corporations to replace hardworking Americans with cheaper foreign workers, crushing wages and stealing opportunities from our own citizens. This is devastating for our workforce, discouraging students from pursuing careers in vital fields like technology and science.

Even worse, mass immigration without a focus on American values is dividing us and threatening the culture that makes this country great.

Eduardo Neret and Elizabeth Farah are sounding the alarm: we need bold action to protect American workers, train our young people, and restore unity. The time to act is now—America’s future depends on it!

