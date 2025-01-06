(FOX NEWS) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he intends to resign as party leader and prime minister after pressure from within his own Liberal Party increasingly grew amid heightened criticisms over his handling of the economy and threats levied by President-elect Donald Trump. He said he will resign once the party selects a new leader.

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially resigns. “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader.” pic.twitter.com/JVvgXtu8sI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 6, 2025

Trudeau, who led the nation for nearly a decade, has been grappling for months with significant drops in his approval ratings over mounting frustration relating to issues like the soaring cost of living and rising inflation.

Trump’s victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau’s political careerpic.twitter.com/Cvtx35QLqt — The Pleb Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) January 6, 2025

Though there was no official path for his party to boot him from the top job, the now former prime minister faced either the threat of a Parliamentary vote of no confidence, or a lengthy fight to hold on to his position until the October 2025 elections – either option was expected to see a crushing end to Trudeau’s time in office.