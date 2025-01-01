One person was killed when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded directly in front of Trump International Hotel near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.

Video from numerous angles reveals the severity of the explosion and subsequent fire.

BREAKING: Reports of a vehicle fire or explosion outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas Witnesses “heard a boom” and a Cybertruck parked outside was engulfed in flames Video: @kaaaassuu pic.twitter.com/sKItY3Cjbf — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 1, 2025

NEW FOOTAGE has been released of a Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rxCfyl7Xw0 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: Video of a plume of smoke in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, where a Cybertruck was engulfed in flames pic.twitter.com/zVSAKI4TVi — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 1, 2025

KSNV-TV in Las Vegas reports: “A vehicle fire was first reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area of the hotel, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

“A Cybertruck pulled up to the front to the entrance when smoke started showing and there was an explosion.

“One person inside the vehicle was killed, according to McMahill. Authorities have not identified that person.

“Seven people suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion, the sheriff added. Two of those people were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Tommy Touchstone.

“There does not appear to be any further threat to the public, but McMahill acknowledged that because of the suspected terror attack in New Orleans, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were taking precautions to check for anything else.

“It’s still unclear what led to the explosion.

“Jeremy N. Schwartz, acting special agent in charge for the FBI’s field office in Las Vegas, said agents are helping with the investigation but they did not have many answers as of yet.”

Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, said: “Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 1, 2025

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated his office is coordinating with Las Vegas police and partner agencies on the response, and said, “we will continue to ensure they have all necessary resources available.”

My office is coordinating with @LVMPD and partner agencies on this incident response, and we will continue to ensure they have all necessary resources available. https://t.co/HWwZCPAX24 — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) January 1, 2025

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews