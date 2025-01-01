Dr. Marc Siegel, a contributor to Fox News, has delivered a prescription for those who hate President-elect Donald Trump, who believed he was a “Hitler,” who call him evil:

“I have a prescription for that. … Give the man a chance.”

Siegel made the comments this week on the show Outnumbered.

He offered his “prescription for Dems who won’t let go of the idea Trump is evil,” the report said.

Even now, a poll shows 40% of Democrats continue to be “stressed” about 2025 and the looming second term of Trump’s presidency.

Democrats for years already have made untrue claims that Trump is evil, he’s misogynistic, he’s racist, he has Nazi sympathies.

Siegel said it’s true that Democrats are more depressed and feel more anxiety as a result of the 2024 election.

But he said they should adopt a different point of view, try to find something on which to agree.

“Maybe the border will be more secure,” he suggested.

“Let go of your bad feelings.”