WATCH: Doctor delivers prescription for Trump haters enraged over election results

By Bob Unruh

Woman screams "No!" as Donald Trump is sworn in as president. (YouTube video screenshot)

Dr. Marc Siegel, a contributor to Fox News, has delivered a prescription for those who hate President-elect Donald Trump, who believed he was a “Hitler,” who call him evil:

“I have a prescription for that. … Give the man a chance.”

Siegel made the comments this week on the show Outnumbered.

He offered his “prescription for Dems who won’t let go of the idea Trump is evil,” the report said.

Even now, a poll shows 40% of Democrats continue to be “stressed” about 2025 and the looming second term of Trump’s presidency.

President Donald J. Trump departs the White House and prepares to board Marine One Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews and ultimately heading to Charlotte, N.C. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Democrats for years already have made untrue claims that Trump is evil, he’s misogynistic, he’s racist, he has Nazi sympathies.

Siegel said it’s true that Democrats are more depressed and feel more anxiety as a result of the 2024 election.

But he said they should adopt a different point of view, try to find something on which to agree.

“Maybe the border will be more secure,” he suggested.

“Let go of your bad feelings.”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


