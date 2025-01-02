It’s time to stand up for truth and defend Israel’s right to exist.

Eli David, AI expert and entrepreneur, exposes the failures of the two-state solution and calls for a new approach, granting local autonomy under Israeli oversight while rebuilding education and governance to promote prosperity instead of hatred.

Decades of corrupt leadership have fueled violence, and it’s time to reject lies and propaganda. Don’t be silent. Speak boldly, challenge misinformation, and fight for freedom, security, and lasting peace.

