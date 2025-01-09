WATCH: L.A. mayor refuses to answer questions about the fires ravaging city

By WND Staff

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (Video screenshot)
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

‘It tests your soul, losing everything at once’: Hollywood star in fire zone rips ‘liberal idiots’ in woke government

‘The ultimate price is being paid’: Trump shreds Gavin Newsom for ‘gross incompetence’ on raging fires

‘Never enough diversity’: Watch as L.A. Fire Department spent years pushing super-woke policies

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

‘This is terrifying’: WATCH bulldozers plow cars off California highway as wildfire forces tens of thousands to flee

WATCH WND LIVE: L.A. Burns

The States

Leave a Comment