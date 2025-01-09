WATCH: Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass lands in California after being out of the country, and refuses to answer questions about the fires ravaging LA pic.twitter.com/g5N5XMy07d
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 9, 2025
‘It tests your soul, losing everything at once’: Hollywood star in fire zone rips ‘liberal idiots’ in woke government
‘The ultimate price is being paid’: Trump shreds Gavin Newsom for ‘gross incompetence’ on raging fires
‘Never enough diversity’: Watch as L.A. Fire Department spent years pushing super-woke policies
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
‘This is terrifying’: WATCH bulldozers plow cars off California highway as wildfire forces tens of thousands to flee