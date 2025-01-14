Laughter erupted during the Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday as Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth retorted Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s questioning.

Hegseth has publicly expressed his belief that military generals should be banned from serving in the defense industry for 10 years after their departure from service, leading the senator to ask if he would commit to that same standard after exiting his potential role as the next defense secretary. After Warren pressed him on the topic, Hegseth concluded his response with a quip about his military record.

“But the question I have for you is, will you put your money where your mouth is and agree that when you leave this job, you will not work for the defense industry for 10 years?” Warren asked.

“Senator, it’s not even a question I’ve thought about,” Hegseth said. “Because it’s not one, my motivation for this job has never been about what could conceivably come next.”

The Massachusetts senator interrupted Hegseth to accuse him of not living up to his own standards.

“In other words, you’re quite sure that every general who serves should not directly go into the defense industry for 10 years, but you’re not willing to make that same pledge?” Warren asked.

“I’m not a general, senator,” Hegseth replied, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

Hegseth faced hostile questioning from Democratic senators, particularly about his views regarding women fighting in combat and his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The defense nominee said during a Nov. 7 podcast interview that the military has not become more effective or lethal by allowing women into combat roles and argued in his book, “The War on Warriors,” that combat and infantry roles are not meant for women as they “cannot physically meet the same standards as men.”

The Army lowered its fitness test standards for women and older members after a study found that young men were passing the six-event fitness test at a significantly higher rate than women and older soldiers.

The nominee later clarified to Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly in December that women can serve in combat roles if they meet the “right standard.”

