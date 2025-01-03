(FOX NEWS) – House Speaker Mike Johnson stressed Friday that has no plans to make deals or concessions to any Republican holdouts in order to secure their vote in the speaker’s election, telling reporters that “there’s no quid pro quo” when it comes to his leadership in the chamber.

Asked Friday about the intraparty divisions that could threaten his reelection as speaker, Johnson reiterated he has no plans to make deals in order to win over support from Republicans in the chamber.

I don’t make deals with anyone. There’s no quid pro quo here,” Johnson told reporters. “I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote, other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible.”