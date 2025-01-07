WATCH: Trump announces U.S. is getting a new $20 billion investment from data company

By Bob Unruh

(Video screenshot)

America is getting a new $20 billion investment in a data company that plans operations in multiple states, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Fox News reported Trump confirmed the $20 billion will come over a “short period of time” from DAMAC Properties, whose chief, Hussain Sajwani, confirmed plans for Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The centers are needed to help the development of AI and cloud-based tech, he said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump, who is to be inaugurated Jan. 20, said his administration would have a practice of expediting approvals for companies seeking to invest $1 billion or more in the U.S.

He cited the “quagmire” of regulations that now exist.

Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Americans have suffered inflation of more than 20%, have seen millions of illegal aliens flood the southern border and end up competing with Americans for jobs, and more.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


EconomyWND News Center

Leave a Comment