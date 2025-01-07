America is getting a new $20 billion investment in a data company that plans operations in multiple states, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Fox News reported Trump confirmed the $20 billion will come over a “short period of time” from DAMAC Properties, whose chief, Hussain Sajwani, confirmed plans for Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The centers are needed to help the development of AI and cloud-based tech, he said.

“It’s been amazing news for me and my family when he was elected…We have been waiting four years to increase our investments in the U.S.” Hussain Sajwani, CEO of DAMAC Properties AMERICA IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/OaURgD3kqd — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 7, 2025

Trump, who is to be inaugurated Jan. 20, said his administration would have a practice of expediting approvals for companies seeking to invest $1 billion or more in the U.S.

He cited the “quagmire” of regulations that now exist.

Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Americans have suffered inflation of more than 20%, have seen millions of illegal aliens flood the southern border and end up competing with Americans for jobs, and more.