PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

At a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said: “We’re gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.

“That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.”

#Trump: 'We're gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring' 'That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate.' #GulfofMexico #GulfofAmerica pic.twitter.com/OMhVc3IghW — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 7, 2025

Trump noted: “We have a massive deficit with Mexico, and we help Mexico a lot. They are essentially run by the cartels, and can’t let that happen.

“Mexico is really in trouble. A lot of trouble. A very dangerous place.”

