WATCH: Trump says we’re changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico

By Joe Kovacs

(Unsplash)

PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

At a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said: “We’re gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.

“That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.”

Trump noted: “We have a massive deficit with Mexico, and we help Mexico a lot. They are essentially run by the cartels, and can’t let that happen.

“Mexico is really in trouble. A lot of trouble. A very dangerous place.”

Watch the entire news conference:

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe.


