America’s proxy war with Russia isn’t anything new. It’s been decades in the making. Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick explain what nuclear war would actually look like.

(0:00) How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

(12:08) Why Don’t We Know All the Details of 9/11?

(25:23) The Nuclear… pic.twitter.com/ppXMm4aF7V

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 10, 2025