Eight years ago NBC News secretly colluded with the Washington Post to derail Donald Trump’s candidacy. Billy Bush was there and tells the story for the first time.

(0:00) Why Corporate Media Management Is So Corrupt

(4:57) Megyn Kelly vs. Harvey Weinstein

(9:58) What Al Roker… pic.twitter.com/qkYwV11jxn

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2025