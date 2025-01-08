Join WorldNetDaily LIVE as we dive into two major stories that are shaking the world today: the ongoing California wildfires and Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Greenland.

California Wildfires: As the state braces for even more destruction, we’ll give you an in-depth look at the fires currently ravaging the Golden State, the causes behind them, and the impact they are having on local communities. We’ll discuss the climate policies in play, the response from local and federal authorities, and how residents are coping with the crisis.

Trump Jr.’s Greenland Visit: What’s behind the headlines? Donald Trump’s reported interest in buying Greenland had everyone talking. We’ll break down why this move matters geopolitically, what it means for U.S. foreign policy, and what critics and supporters are saying. Could this visit change the dynamics of global power?

Don’t forget to subscribe to WorldNetDaily on YouTube and hit the notification bell so you never miss an update.

WATCH: