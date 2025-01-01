Today’s live show delves into the harrowing terror attack that occurred this morning in New Orleans. We will cover the details of the incident where a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and numerous injuries.

We’ll explore the ongoing FBI investigation which is treating the event as an act of terrorism, discuss the suspect’s identity, and the possible motives behind this violent act.

Additionally, we’ll look at the response from local authorities, the impact on the community, and the broader implications for national security. Join us as we aim to provide the latest updates and insights into this tragic event.

WATCH: