In this episode of WorldNetDaily Live, we dive into the latest developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including the historic hostage release and ceasefire agreement. What does this breakthrough mean for the region’s future and the prospects for peace?

Plus, we explore the recent decision by the FDA to ban Red Dye 3, a controversial food additive that has been linked to cancer. Why now, and what does this mean for the food industry and consumers?

Join us as we discuss these critical issues, analyze the global implications, and offer commentary on the key events shaping the world today.

WATCH: