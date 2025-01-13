Still Burning: California is still on fire and everyone is pointing fingers.
Who is truly to blame? Was this intentional or just incompetence?
It has been six days, the fires are still burning, and there are still no answers.
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
WATCH:
‘This is not simply negligence. This is criminal negligence’: Top stars blast L.A. officials over dry reservoir