Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats’ failed nominee to be House Speaker in a GOP-majority House, unleashed a comment that might have to be interpreted as the party’s political plan for the next few years, with Donald Trump in the White House and GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

Jeffries: “We will fart hard for the freedom to vote.” pic.twitter.com/KtWqEasvZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

“We will fart hard, fight hard for the freedom to vote,” he said.

“Let’s hope for America’s sake Jeffries does not succeed in keeping his latest promise,” chuckled a commentary at the Gateway Pundit.

The House election of Republican Mike Johnson to the leadership post “also means Jeffries has now lost 20 CONSECUTIVE votes for Speaker of the House,” the report said.