Joe Biden, who describes himself as a devout Catholic, cursed at reporters for asking about his age during an event over the weekend.

“My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole g*****n life,” Biden snapped.

(Editor’s warning: Please be aware of Biden’s offensive profanity below:)

Commentator Todd Starnes commented that Biden was cursing after being asked about his age, during a White House event regarding Social Security.

“Biden is supposedly a devout Catholic. What sort of a devout Catholic would intentionally use God’s name in vain? Or for that matter, what sort of devout Catholic would support late-term abortions or allow his Justice Dept. to recruit priests to spy on their parishioners?” Starnes pointed out.

“Of course, this is the same devout Catholic who repeatedly referred to the ‘palmists’ who wrote the Old Testament book of ‘Palms.’ In the Baptist faith tradition, we call that particular part of the Bible, the ‘Psalms,'” he said.

Further, “Just last week the oldest-serving American president called on President Trump to embrace decency in the Oval Office. And a few days later he’s using God’s name in vain.”