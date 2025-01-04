Donald Trump won. What a great New Year’s gift! God saved America. God blessed America.

But what if Kamala Harris had won? What would this New Year’s week be like?

It would be like a modern-day version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” with Jimmy Stewart. I’m here to show you how bad it could have been.

First, that Trump rally on Wall Street after Trump’s Election Day landslide? Kiss it goodbye.

If Kamala had won, the stock markets would have crashed. Instead of trillions of dollars in profits, trillions of dollars would be up in smoke today. What would all our stock and retirement accounts look like? This would have been a crappy, dark, depressing new year.

And that Bitcoin rally since Trump’s victory? Also gone. Bitcoin was $67,000 on Nov. 5. It exploded past $100,000 after Trump’s victory, up over 50%. How many billions of dollars were made by Bitcoin investors because Trump won?

If Kamala had won the election, it would all be reversed. Bitcoin would have crashed by over 50%. That means it would have tumbled from $67,000 to the mid-$30,000 range. From billions made to billions lost, in under two months.

What would new year 2025 look and feel like for Bitcoin investors with Kamala as president-elect? With onerous new crypto regulations coming, I’d use the words “bleak” and “dark.”

With Trump as the new president, every form of optimism is not only up but at record highs. Small-business optimism is the highest in history. Manufacturing optimism is the highest since the first time Trump was president. Consumer optimism is dramatically up. Support for Trump’s agenda is sky-high, too. Americans feel good!

If Kamala had won, picture America on this first week of 2025 with all those optimism indexes at all-time lows. We’d literally be in an instant Great Depression.

And all of that makes sense simply because of how America is divided. The media tell you we are a deeply divided nation. But they never mention how the divide breaks down.

Virtually everyone who works for a living, and therefore produces the money, and fuels the economy, and buys most of the consumer goods, and pays most of the taxes, supports Trump.

Those same people – the producers, the workers, the business owners – were scared to death of the implications of a victory by radical communist Kamala Harris. You know, the one who wanted to raise capital gains taxes to the highest in history and tax “unrealized gains.”

So, yes, we’d be not only in a Great Depression today, with a stock market and Bitcoin market crash, but also a deep mental depression. All the people who work, and produce, and pay the taxes, would be scared, depressed and sick to their stomachs.

Everyone I know with large assets, or owners of large companies, would be searching for either a new country to escape to or a way to send all their money offshore. Do you know what that would have done to the job market in 2025?

As it is, we just found out days ago there were never any decent new jobs in the past four years of Biden and Kamala. Virtually every supposed job created was either a fake/phantom or completely made-up job that never existed, or a low-paying job for illegal aliens.

So, if Kamala had won, the jig was up. No need to fake it anymore. We’d be facing a complete collapse of the job market today.

Think of all the big corporations announcing layoffs in the past year. Think of all the retail stores going out of business in the past year because of a poor economy, combined with Democrat policies that allowed organized retail theft and shoplifting. Now think of the explosion of these same announcements this first week of 2025 if Kamala were the president-elect.

My educated guess is that many companies held off on announcing layoffs, or closing stores, until they knew whether we’d get four years of a pro-business/low-tax/low-regulation Trump economy, or four more years of an anti-business, high-tax and stifling-regulation Kamala economy.

If Kamala had won, the whole damn economy would be laying off everyone by today (after the holiday was over) and closing every last retail store possible. Our nation would be bankrupt, our middle class jobless.

If Kamala had won, think of the inflation we’d be facing. Insane, radical, suicide bomber, environmental wackos would be in charge. We’d be facing the total phaseout of gas-powered cars, and coal, and drilling, and fracking, and nuclear. Your electric and gas bill would be doubling and tripling over the next year.

And gas for your car would have instantly gone to $8 per gallon after Election Day. By the end of this first quarter of 2025, it would have been $10 per gallon. We’d all be preparing to sell off our cars and ride bikes to work.

Mexican drug cartels would be celebrating like it was New Year’s Eve. They would be in total control of the border on this first week of 2025 – and forevermore.

All those mobs of illegal alien caravans headed for the U.S. border wouldn’t be breaking up. Instead, they’d be exploding in size. At this moment, the whole world would be making plans to come to America. There’d be nothing and no one standing in their way.

America would never recover.

Neither would the GOP. Trump 45 would become the last Republican president ever. For all intents and purposes, America in this new year 2025 would be a one-party state forevermore.

China would be celebrating Kamala’s victory like it was New Year’s Eve. Kamala is owned by the Chinese Communist Party. China would now be in total control of the White House.

Free speech would be in its last-gasp final stages. As of Jan. 20, 2025, all truth would be labeled as “misinformation.” America with Kamala in charge would immediately pass laws just like Canada and the U.K. – making speech that offends anyone a crime.

Ukraine would be making plans to steal another $200 billion of American taxpayers’ money.

Israel would be alone in the world, abandoned and defunded by Kamala’s government of Jew-haters and Muslim terrorist apologists.

Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and ISIS would all be emboldened and licking their chops at the terror they would soon be carrying out in America, Europe and Israel.

John Kerry would be celebrating. The Iran deal would be back on, and he’d be getting his $1 billion bribe for closing the worst deal in U.S. history.

Prominent Republicans and conservatives would be expecting raids by FBI SWAT teams in this new year. And of course, conservatives and patriots would be labeled as “domestic terrorists” and debanked in 2025 by banks looking to curry favor with Kamala’s administration.

We could also expect a transition of the banking system to central bank digital currency – thereby ending all financial freedom for the rest of all time.

Every corporation in America would be rushing to expand DEI programs. All white job applicants would be “persona non grata.”

The same would be true of every elite college – white students need not ever apply again. Especially white young men. Their college and career prospects would be down the toilet forevermore.

Boy’s bathrooms in schools across America would be installing tampon machines.

Parents would be facing FBI arrests if they disagree with Kamala’s DEI, CRT and transgender brainwashing in schools.

Our military would be destroyed right now – officially and forevermore built around climate change, rainbow flags, drag queen shows and taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries.

America would forevermore be ruled by freaks and weirdos like Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton heading up every government agency.

No one would be safe in the streets with criminals running free and low-income housing developments forced on every nice neighborhood in America. Democrats would turn every middle-class and upper-class neighborhood into “the hood.”

Every cop in America would be putting in their retirement papers.

Even with Trump as president-elect, medical experts claim we are facing multiple pandemics at once right now (and new mask mandates in blue states). But with Kamala about to swear in as president, we’d be facing business and societal lockdowns, mask mandates for life, and we’d be jabbed up with 20 deadly experimental booster vaccines – or face never being allowed to walk into a supermarket, restaurant, bar, gym or hair salon for the rest of our lives.

And if President Kamala wouldn’t lock down the country for a pandemic, she’d certainly be making plans for “climate change lockdowns.”

Elon Musk would be in a supermax prison.

Donald J. Trump would be in a prison cell at Rikers Island.

And we’d be preparing right now for World War III with a draft implemented in 2025 – with your children soon headed for the Russian front (including your precious daughters).

This could have been our first week of 2025. But we dodged a bullet. The nightmare never happened. We never had to experience a modern-day “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We never have to find out how bad it could have been with Kamala in charge.

Instead, there is a new sheriff in town. Trump is in charge soon. We are counting the days until Jan. 20. It can’t come soon enough.

Adults are back in charge of America. We are allowed free speech, freedom, prosperity and the rule of law.

We’re going to make America safe, prosperous and healthy again.

It’s all going to be OK. Tragedy averted.

Happy New Year. God is great!