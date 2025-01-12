PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday continued to scorch “incompetent” politicians in California for their handling of wildfires that have been devastating the Golden State since last week.

“The fires are still raging in L.A.,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost.

“There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country.

“They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

Sunday’s comments come on the heels of Trump’s blasting of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden last week.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California,” Trump wrote.

“NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

Newsom responded to Trump’s allegation, saying on X, “There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction.

“The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

News agencies including Newsweek fact-checked the claim about the water restoration declaration, and indicated: “The notion that Newsom therefore turned down a ‘declaration,’ referring to federal action that Trump introduced anyway, is not accurate. However, it is clear that the governor has opposed Trump’s actions on water policy, drawing a sharp response from Trump in turn.”

The fires have killed at least 16 people as of Sunday, with more evacuations taking place amid a local health emergency declared by Los Angeles County. Cal Fire says more than 40,000 acres have been burned.

