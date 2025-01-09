Have you noticed? The guy is nuking everything on his way out the door!

What is this fresh hell the Biden administration is leveling the country with? In every way possible, on every from he’s able, abusing as much power as he possibly can the current President of the United States is attempting to obliterate America.

At the end of the very same week where at minimum two terrorist attacks were attempted on American soil, Biden decided to release a terrorist from Guantanamo Bay.

In a day where crime has exploded across our cities and violent crime taking human life, Biden commutes nearly all of the sentences of mass murders on death row.