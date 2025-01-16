When President Joe Biden spoke to the nation for the final time, he gave plenty of platitudes — but also scolded Big Tech for eliminating its so-called “fact-checkers.”

“Social media is giving up on fact-checking. The truth is smothered by lies, told for power and for profit,” Biden said. “We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families, and our very democracy from the abuse of power.”

Apparently Biden — or likely, his Democrat handlers — are most concerned about “abuse of power” coming from average people who contradict the regime’s favored narratives online. Meanwhile, they have shown actual enthusiasm for abuses of power, like weaponizing the Department of Justice, flooding illegals into the nation, and using Biden’s beloved “fact-checkers” to police speech online.