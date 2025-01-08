It seems President-elect Donald Trump’s influence on world events hasn’t waited until he’s president.

Already, Canada soon will be getting a new leader after Justin Trudeau’s announcement about his departure, triggered at least partly by Trump comments that undermined his agenda, including his references to Trudeau as “governor” of what could become a state.

Now Mexico has decided, in light of Trump’s warnings about the ramifications of continuing caravans of migrants that would become illegal aliens in the U.S., to divert some of that traffic.

Illegal migration has been one of the hallmarks of the Biden administration, with millions and millions crossing America’s borders and entering, in violation of federal law, under his open borders agenda.

The impacts have been huge, with cities from Los Angeles to Denver to New York saddled with hundreds of millions of dollars in costs related to an exploding population of illegal aliens. Gang members have unleashed their crime waves.

Now Fox News is reporting the Mexican government “is working hard to break up migrant caravans trying to make the treacherous journey north to the U.S.”

And it’s coming “ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration in less than two weeks’ time.”

“Faced with the prospect of massive tariffs on goods under the new administration, Mexico has been dispersing migrants throughout the country to keep them far from the U.S. border, including dropping them off at the once vibrant tourist hotspot of Acapulco, a beach resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast made famous by the jet set in the 1950s and ’60s,” the report explained.

The report said authorities now are dropping of busloads of migrants there “with little support and few options.”

The goal reportedly is to reduce the number of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

“The migrants tell the Associated Press that they accepted an offer from immigration officials to come to the city under the premise that they could continue their journey north toward the U.S. border, but instead they have essentially been abandoned there,” the report said.

“Immigration (officials) told us they were going to give us a permit to transit the country freely for 10, 15 days and it wasn’t like that,” Venezuelan Ender Antonio Castañeda, 28, said in an interview with AP. “They left us dumped here without any way to get out. They won’t sell us (bus) tickets. They won’t sell us anything.”

Among Trump’s plans for secured American borders once he’s in office is his warning about a 25% tariff on goods imported from Mexico if the nation doesn’t lower the number of migrants flooding into America from its territory.

Trump even has said he wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump has said, “Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers. So we’re going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs.”