(THE BLAZE) – A far-left new sheriff in Michigan has hit the ground running, looking to implement policies that will help protect her community against the “impacts of pollution and climate change,” according to an exclusive report from the Daily Wire.

In November, Alyshia Dyer (D) bragged that she had become the first female and “pansexual” sheriff of Washtenaw County, the county on the western border of Wayne County, where Detroit is located. A month later, she was sworn into office, even though she would not begin performing official duties until January 1.

The new year has now come and gone, and Sheriff Dyer is ready to make her campaign promise of “using the powers of the Sheriff’s Office to protect the environment” a reality. “The sheriff’s office historically hasn’t been necessarily a strong champion in this work, but there’s no reason we can’t be,” Dyer told the Wire.