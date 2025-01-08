Joe Biden’s legacy is going to include 20% plus inflation that has been hugely injurious to Americans. And the ideology of body mutilating transgender “treatments” for children. And abortion. And an open southern border that allowed in millions and millions of illegal aliens.

And his fumbling, stumbling, mumbling public behavior that left no doubt about his declining physical and mental capabilities.

Further, he’s moved to hurt America going forward with a new ban on oil drilling on tens of millions of undersea acres and more.

And now there’s one more piece to the Biden legacy: A cash grant of taxpayer money to promote Satan.

It is the Washington Stand that documents the federal grant of $388,863 that went to the University of North Carolina for a podcast to promote “Church of Satan, paganism, a Cuban cult that practices animal sacrifice, astrology, an LGBT-friendly school of witchcraft, and other ‘magico-religious’ beliefs.”

The Washington Stand’s Ben Johnson reports, “The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) awarded a $388,863 grant to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to produce the ‘Magic in the United States’ podcast. The series would produce six episodes per season for three seasons between October 17, 2023, and last December 17, each highlighting different occult practices (often pointing out the LGBTQ status of its practitioners).”

The report explains the series equates being filled with the Holy Spirit with demonic possession and likens Christian prayer and New Age meditation.

Further it suggests someone who is Christian still can “work magically with non-biblical spirits.”

The report said the series “crosses the line into full-blown celebration and advocacy of the pagan spirituality it chronicles.”

It cites as an example the first episode, where a Wiccan, “Thorn Mooney,” describes the witchcraft he practiced when he was 13 as “the happiest times in my life.”

The series facilitator, Heather Freeman, “repeatedly claims that someone can say his ‘religious identity is Christian’ but adopt a ‘bigger, richer, and more complex’ set of pagan and magical beliefs.”

The Washington Stand charges, “The show reaches its darkest point in the final episode of season 2, about the Church of Satan. (The episode notes that it ‘includes frank conversations about sex and sex-positivity.’) Freeman praises Lil Nas X, a hip-hop performer who identifies as homosexual, for producing a music video for the song ‘MONTERO (call me by your name),’ in which the rapper ‘slides down a stripper pole into Hell, gives Satan a lap dance, and then kills the Prince of Hell to become its new reigning sovereign.'”

The report also cites the panic that targets “innocent Satanists” when concerns about “devil worship” are raised.

The report explains the series “misses few opportunities to mislead or demean the traditional Christian faith” and claims the church often was “an institution of indoctrination and oppression.”

There are stories of individuals who claim to have physical interactions with spirits and perform animal sacrifices “in the most humane way.”

“Freeman informs listeners that a shaman being possessed is akin to a Pentecostal Christian receiving the Holy Spirit. Possession ‘happens along a spectrum and might look like a Wiccan priestess relaying an inspired message from the Goddess of the Moon to her coven; or an evangelical Christian being consumed by Holy Spirit and delivering a ministry; or an initiate of Vodun being bodily possessed by a Lwa, and sharing a dance with their community,'” the report charges.

The report notes that the episodes simply promote the “occultic practices in question – some of which the hostess, heather Freeman, practices.”

Freeman ultimately promotes her own version of beliefs, stating, “The crossroads goddess Hekate doesn’t tell us what to value, even as she rules over this intersection of magic, religion, and technology. And all of Hekate’s roads intersect at one point or another. So I, for one, will embrace what Hekate reveals with her twin torches. I, too, am walking into the future of magic in the United States.”

The funding by taxpayers was cited by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in his report about government waste.

Episode titles include “Ancient Technopagans,” “The church of lukumi babalu aye,” “Satan shoes,” “The sorcerous saint,” and “teen witch.”

He said, “Cutting government-funded magically inspired projects is a great place to start. After all, if you can’t find private funding for your magical project — poof! — it probably doesn’t need to exist.”