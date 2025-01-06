Comedian Bill Maher on Sunday challenged actor Jon Cryer’s explanation for Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat in the 2024 presidential election in November, arguing that Cryer’s reasoning would lead Democrats to further losses.

Harris lost all seven battleground states and the popular vote to President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Cook Political Report. Cryer, on “Club Random,” attributed Harris’ loss to public frustration over inflation, but Maher suggested the issues ran deeper.

WATCH:

“The trans people in my life feel, at this point, really frightened … They’re in a place where they’re personally terrified right now, because not only was this election was the outrage cycle of this particular election targeted them, but, it was accepted,” Cryer said. “And people, you know, accept that it’s like, okay, yeah, we dehumanized them, it was politics, whatever.”

“Well, another reason why the Democrats shouldn’t have blown it,” Maher retorted.

Harris during her 2020 campaign expressed support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for transgender prison inmates and illegal immigrants, a position she did not reverse while campaigning for the 2024 election. The Trump campaign capitalized on the issue, running an advertisement during football games alleging Harris supported such policies.

“You can blame them all you want. I believe, again, that there was a worldwide reaction to the inflation bump after COVID … As I said, Americans hate inflation,” Cryer said.

“You keep telling yourself that and you’ll lose the next one too,” Maher fired back.

Cryer also asserted Democrats shifted much farther right during Harris’ short campaign. Maher responded that Harris was not hampered by a lack of time to run her campaign, which was 107 days.

“Time has nothing to do with it. You could do it in two weeks. If anything, she had too much time,” the comedian said. “She was doing good for the first two months — the joy sh** — and then it just, you know, this — it’s so antiquated, this idea that people need more than — she had 107 days. It would have been better if she had seven. Other countries don’t take 100 days.”

Maher also said in October that Harris would need to overcome public perception that she was aligned with far-left policies in order to defeat Trump.

“Kamala’s big, I think, challenge here to win over the undecided voters is to convince them that she’s not part of what they suspect she might be, sort of a stealth version of the worst excesses of the left,” Maher said. “I said there’s a coalition of Trump voters, people who really like him, they certainly are those, and then there’s people who don’t necessarily like him that much, but they still think he’s less crazy than stuff that strikes them as aggressively anti-common sense that takes place on the left, and that’s why they keep running that ad about sex changes in prison.”

