Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg previously has admitted in a letter to Congress that the Joe Biden administration pushed and coerced his company in order to get ideas the leftist Democrats didn’t like censored.

And he’s said he regretted his company didn’t push back harder on censorship schemes that attacked Americans’ First Amendment rights to discuss alternative COVID-19 treatments, their doubts about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and much more.

Now he’s confirmed in an interview that Biden administration officials screamed and swore at his employees in order to bully and bludgeon them into complying with Biden’s agenda.

The Daily Mail reported details about the horrific behavior of Biden officials was detailed in Zuckerberg’s interview with Joe Rogan.

Zuckerberg, chief of Meta which is the parent company of Facebook, said he “was stunned” when the White House contacted Facebook “to demand a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at a TV in his movie ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ was taken down.”

The Democrats, he explained, were upset by the caption, which said, “10 years from now you’re going to see an ad that says if you took a Covid vaccine you’d be eligible for a payment.”

Zuckerberg has moved away, politically, from the Democrats in recent weeks, with the admission about the coercion from the White House, followed by his decision to eliminate the team of left-leaning “fact-checkers” his company long has used, and replace them with a “community notes” option to enhance free speech.

He also confirmed that Biden’s staff “would demand the platform censor information that was accurate, including that COVID vaccines can cause side effects.”

Biden’s staff “pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly true,” he confirmed.

In fact, the mRNA shots mandated by many governments and corporations during the pandemic do, in fact, have the possibility of causing side effects, up to and including death through myocarditis and more.

Zuckerberg said a “turning point for his approach to censorship under Biden came when the president publicly said social media memes combatting his pandemic narrative were ‘killing people.'” He said “all these different agencies and branches” of government started investigating hm.

Zuckerberg questioned whether the Biden threats were legal.

The Washington Examiner reported Zuckerberg noted he wasn’t on the receiving end of the coercion directly, as the calls went to his company.

But he confirmed Biden staff members would call Meta workers and “scream at them and curse.”

Meta’s decision to stop content moderation is not supported by the First Amendment. But it is a threat to our democracy and a dangerous capitulation to an authoritarian President. My full statement below pic.twitter.com/7n1qzxYlD9 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) January 9, 2025

The confirmation was coming from Zuckerberg just as Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, wildly claimed that allowing free speech on Facebook violated the Constitution’s First Amendment.

He described the Facebook decision to go forward supporting free speech as “a threat to our democracy and a dangerous capitulation to an authoritarian president.”

Goldman immediately was the butt of a long list of criticisms online.

One said, “A Russian collusion hoaxer nepo baby who bought a congressional seat with his grandparents’ money says Meta is required by the First Amendment to censor conservatives on the Internet.”