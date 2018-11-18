Quitting time! Broward elections supervisor resigns

In the Florida election mess of 2018, her name has become infamous.

And Sunday evening, Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has submitted her resignation, just hours after completing a high-profile recount.

“It is true. She did send it,” Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who works as counsel to elections office told the Sun-Sentinel.

Media outlets indicated Snipes, 75, expressed a desire to spend more time with her family.and it was unclear Sunday when her resignation would take effect.

Last week, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who had appointed Snipes, called for her ouster amid this year’s ballot-count disaster.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” Bush said in a tweet.

The Gateway Pundit noted, As usual, Broward County was ground zero for election fraud. On election night Brenda Snipes originally reported 634,000 votes were cast in the midterm election in her county. By last week on Friday morning Snipes said 717,000 votes were cast in her county in the midterm election. Broward County Democrats mysteriously found 83,000 votes in two days! She still has not explained how this happened.”

Snipes’ office not only lost more than 2,000 ballots for the 2018 midterm election, it also reported recount results after the deadline.

Snipes has had previous controversies as well.

In 2004, she said 58,000 absentee ballots in the county were lost.

Just two years ago in 2016, Snipes office illegally destroyed 6,000 ballots after they were counted but a judge ordered them to be preserved, NBC6 reported.