Where in the hell are the Black Leaders, Black Activist, Black Congress & the CBC on Prison Reform? You get out in the streets and march about no justice, no peace yet you’re silent like mice peeing on cotton. You talk the talk, why are you scared to walk the walk? #FirstStepAct pic.twitter.com/LlbWOB3MCC — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 27, 2018

The pro-Trump comedy duo Diamond and Silk are chastising African-American leaders for not participating with the president on prison reform.

“Where in the hell are the Black Leaders, Black Activist, Black Congress & the CBC on Prison Reform?” they asked in a video distributed via Twitter on Tuesday.

“You get out in the streets and march about no justice, no peace yet you’re silent like mice peeing on cotton. You talk the talk, why are you scared to walk the walk? #FirstStepAct.”

The president promoted the bipartisan “First Step Act,” which would lower sentences for some crimes, in a visit to Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday. The bill also would make it easier for nonviolent offenders to amass credits to get out of prison early.

Diamond and Silk, sisters Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, are known for their viral videos in support of the president.

In the video Tuesday, they emphasized that the bill has the backing of law and enforcement, noting the president wants to ensure that it remains “tough on crime.”

“So, just because the president is giving you a second chance, we’re also remaining tough on crime. You can’t go out that and do something (and say), ‘Oh, he going to give you a second chance,'” said Hardaway.

The point of the bill, she said, is to help people who have served prison time successfully integrate back into the community.

The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal on the issue, but it’s unclear whether the vote will take place before Democrats take control of the House in January.

The sisters will host a new show on Fox Nation, the on-demand, subscription-based service Fox is launching Tuesday for $5.99 per month.

“Diamond & Silk have proven to have cultivated a significant fan base and we are thrilled to have them be a part of FOX Nation,” said John Finley, senior vice president of development and production.

In a joint statement, the duo said: “We cannot wait to join the best Nation … FOX Nation! We have so much to share with all of you on this exclusive platform and can’t wait to get started.”.

Trump hosted the sisters in the Oval Office in August.