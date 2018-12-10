Bible plagues back? Hail with fire, ice covers desert

The Saudi desert turned white with hailstones.

Lightning, accompanied by hail, setting fire to the remote Australian landscape.

And hail that dealt death to at least one person and livestock in South Africa.

All just about the same time, which prompted Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz to report at Breaking Israel News, “Skeptics of the biblical account of the Ten Plagues will be chagrined to see shocking videos of a recent wave of hailstorms that struck simultaneously around the world in the most unlikely of places.”

One video was from Saudi Arabia:

Crazy hailstorm plus flash flooding in northwestern saudi city of Sakakah pic.twitter.com/SDxFmuulZF — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) December 5, 2018

He pointed out the reports of hail turning the Saudi desert white, the fires started by lightning – during a hailstorm – in Australia, and the cattle lost to a hailstorm in South Africa.

“Critics will claim that the biblical account of the Ten Plagues that preceded the Hebrews’ Exodus from Egypt is improbable and could not have happened as described. In the case of the hailstorm in Africa last week, the devastating effect on cattle reflects the devastation the biblical plague had on the Egyptian. Even the unlikely meeting of the elemental opposites of fire and ice was witnessed by the farmers of Australia, making the claims of a literal reading of the Bible more credible,” he reported.

The report said the Saudi storm was in its northern province of al-Jawf, and left behind flood and hail damage. In South Africa, it was hail that pounded Swaziland and killed one person and at least 18 cattle. In Australia, it was in central Wheatbelt that the fire and ice scenario was reported.



“Fire and ice raining down on beast and man, mirroring the Biblical account of the Exodus. Prophecy predicts that the plagues of Egypt will reappear before the arrival of the Messiah. Could it be that is what we are witnessing?” Berkowitz wrote.