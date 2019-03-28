Rand Paul: Obama officials tried to entrap Trump

Barack Obama’s intelligence community sent spies into the Trump campaign to entrap him, charged Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in an interview Thursday.

Paul, citing an unnamed source, said Obama CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey took the action because they were not getting traction with the anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Well, my source tells me that the intelligence community, Obama’s intelligence community, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they were frustrated because they had this Russian dossier but no one believed it was real,” Paul said.

“It wasn’t verifiable, they couldn’t get anything out of it, so they sent spies into the Trump campaign, they tried to entrap Trump officials [into] admitting that they were working for Russia, but it wasn’t working.”

Paul said the Obama officials finally decided “to attach this dossier, this fake dossier, to the intelligence reports” given to Obama.

In a Twitter message Wednesday, Paul said his source told him that Brennan insisted the Steele dossier be included in the Intelligence Report and that Steele should be asked to testify under oath before Congress.