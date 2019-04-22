Limbaugh: Dem 'coup' against Trump not over yet

It was a real coup attempt, and it’s not over yet, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh warned Monday about the Democrats’ use of made-up claims in an opposition research “dossier,” spying on the Trump campaign, the awesome power of the FBI and CIA, and more.

“James Comey? John Brennan? James Clapper? Barack Obama? Andrew McCabe? Peter Strzok Smirk? Lisa Page? James Baker? Bill Priestap? The Ohrs, Bruce and Nellie? These people? Hillary Clinton? Glenn Simpson and the law firm of Perkins Coie? These people decided … Donald Trump was unacceptable,” he said.

And so, with the power of the Obama administration, they tried to prevent him from being elected and, later, to remove him from office.

“They simply couldn’t allow it to happen. Do you realize this is? We came as close as a whisker to having the Constitution used essentially as toilet paper, and it’s still scary to me how close they came,” he said.

“I’ve run out of ways to express how close we came to losing this country with this whole thing, and none of it was real. When I say ‘coup,’ I’m not just tossing a word around,” he said.

“There was actually an effort to overturn a presidential election based on a bunch of stuff that was made up, and that scares hell out of me. That’s the kind of thing that is not supposed to happen here, and if it does, the people who did it are supposed to be the people who are hung out to dry. They’re the people to be prosecuted, they’re the people put in jail, they’re the people to be held up as an example of not the kind of Americans we want in government. This is not it, and it remains to me as outrageous as it was the first time I figured this out,” said Limbaugh.

“If this is not dealt with, if the people who did this – and by ‘dealt with,’ I mean, the American people being fully informed. However it takes, doing whatever it takes, whatever form it takes. If the American people are not fully informed of what happened here, it’s going to happen again because the people who did it are gonna think they can get away with it again – or like-minded people in the future are going to think they can get away with it again.”

He explained that for more than 200 years, allegiance and reference for the words on a piece of paper have kept the “bad elements” of human behavior in check. Words that a despot could simply ignore.

“No matter whoever, what party we have elected, we’ve not had that attempted until now, except the attempt was not made by people who were elected. They decided they were bigger than the Constitution. They decided they were more important than the Constitution that they swore an oath to protect, and why did they do this? Simply because Donald Trump is somebody that repulses them, from his hairstyle to his manner of speaking to his career,” he said.

The problem, Limbaugh explained, was, that while Trump wanted to make America great again, they were focusing on making themselves great.

“They don’t want to see America first. They want to see themselves first, their positions in the globalist empire first – and, yeah, as Americans, they carry a lot of weight in these globalist organizations,” he said.

“So they take it upon themselves to basically ignore or shred the Constitution. They corrupted any number of institutions along the way – the FBI, the CIA, perhaps the National Security Agency. The media was already corrupt, but they even corrupted it further, all to deny somebody they simply disapprove of – as though it’s their job, it’s their right.”

Limbaugh said they “somehow have the power to disapprove of who wins and loses elections.”

They need to be forced to explain to the American people what they did, to “go to jail” and to be held up to public ridicule.

“They need to be pointed to as the real threats to this country, because they are. … And they’re not through. This effort to overturn the election results of 2016 is still on at full-speed ahead. It’s just moved now to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and, always, in the media,” he said.