After girl, 4, takes doll from store, cops pull gun on parents

(NBC News) A Phoenix couple has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city after a video showed police officers arresting and drawing a gun on them after their 4-year-old daughter allegedly stole a doll.

Dravon Ames and his fiancee, Iesha Harper, had just left a dollar store on May 29 with their daughters, ages 1 and 4, and where in their car when they realized that the older girl had taken a doll from the store, according to a notice of claim filed Wednesday with the city.

The couple drove the girls to their babysitter at an apartment complex nearby, where they were stopped and confronted by police in the parking lot.