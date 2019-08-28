Major network to air 7-hour debate on 1 'super-hot' topic

Those presidential debates are a good thing, right? Voters hear what this election season's Democrat candidates believe about the economy, free college, health care and more.

And now the subject is going to be climate change.

For seven hours.

That's Democrat presidential hopefuls talking about global warming from five p.m. until midnight.

The plan appeared online:

CNN announces seven-hour Democratic presidential candidates' town hall on climate change. Ten candidates to appear consecutively, 40 minutes each. https://t.co/QE8nemMwjG — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2019

As did details:

DETAILS for our seven-hour @CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall event on Sept. 4: 5pm – Castro5:40pm – Yang6:20pm – Harris7pm – Klobuchar8pm – Biden8:40pm – Sanders9:20pm – Warren10pm – Buttigieg10:40pm – O’Rourke11:20pm – Bookerhttps://t.co/RkDJzddz3j — Liz Stark (@stark_talk) August 27, 2019

And so did the reaction, from multiple individuals on social media.

"And some people say there is no Hell," exclaimed Daniel Schneider.

"This is what I imagine orientation day in Hell is like," said Inez Stepman.

"I would chew my leg off to escape," added Ian MacNeal.

And Harold Stickeehans said, "Too bad. I would have watched, but I'll be busy rubbing sand into my eyes that night."

Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy said of the Sept. 4 plan, "It's bad enough that the American public has been subjected to the seemingly endless parade of Democratic presidential candidates trying to outcrazy each other at the debates. But now we have to deal with this, too?"