Major network to air 7-hour debate on 1 'super-hot' topic

10 Democrats line up to take part

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published August 27, 2019 at 8:19pm
Print

A CNN worker polishes the stage shortly before the 2012 CNN Tea Party Republican Debate in Tampa, Fla. (WND photo / Joe Kovacs)

Those presidential debates are a good thing, right? Voters hear what this election season's Democrat candidates believe about the economy, free college, health care and more.

And now the subject is going to be climate change.

For seven hours.

That's Democrat presidential hopefuls talking about global warming from five p.m. until midnight.

The plan appeared online:

As did details:

And so did the reaction, from multiple individuals on social media.

"And some people say there is no Hell," exclaimed Daniel Schneider.

"This is what I imagine orientation day in Hell is like," said Inez Stepman.

"I would chew my leg off to escape," added Ian MacNeal.

And Harold Stickeehans said, "Too bad. I would have watched, but I'll be busy rubbing sand into my eyes that night."

Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy said of the Sept. 4 plan, "It's bad enough that the American public has been subjected to the seemingly endless parade of Democratic presidential candidates trying to outcrazy each other at the debates. But now we have to deal with this, too?"

