Next shoe to drop: Schumer facing ethics complaints over threats to justices

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing ethics complaints for the threats he delivered to two Supreme Court justices during a pro-abortion rally outside the court building.

Fox News reported the complaints have been filed with the Senate Ethics Committee and the New York bar's Grievance Committee.

"At a minimum, Attorney/Senator Schumer's statements appear to be improper conduct that reflects upon his character and fitness to practice law in New York," wrote Joseph Gioconda, a lawyer who sent a note to the grievance committee.

The National Legal Policy Center, a nonprofit organization, filed complaints.

Schumer shouted xxx while the court was hearing arguments in a major abortion case: "I want to tell you [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you [Brett] Kavanaugh]. You release the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you."

President Trump has condemned the threats, and Chief Justice John Roberts called them "dangerous" as well as "inappropriate."

Schumer tried to walk back his comments, saying he didn't mean them as a threat. But he didn't apologize or withdraw them.

See Schumer's threat, starting about 2:13:25 in this video from a pro-abortion group:

The National Legal Policy Center alleges Schumer violated Senate ethics rules by engaging in "improper conduct which may reflect upon the Senate."

NLPC also alleged Schumer violated New York's Rules of Professional Conduct through "conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.'"

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe called Schumer's statements "inexcusable," and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was nothing "except a threat."

NPLC said: "It strains credulity to believe that, regardless of his Brooklyn pedigree, Sen. Schumer, who is a Harvard-educated lawyer, Senator minority leader, and vocal opponent of both Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, did not intend to choose the exact words he spoke as he turned and pointed to the Supreme Court behind him to further emphasize his point."

Complaints also came from Mark Levin's Landmark Legal Foundation.

Among the leaders who have called for censure are former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint, Republican Attorney General's Association Chairman Jeff Landry, former Ronald Reagan campaign adviser Ed Rollins and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

According to Fox News, the letter was organized by the pro-Trump Article III Project, which is dedicated to helping confirm the president's judicial nominees.

The letter contends Schumer's apology for the remarks was insufficient, citing Roberts' statement.

"Schumer's threatening words were unmistakable, unprecedented, and unacceptable," the letter says. "Contrary to what his spokesman later claimed, Schumer's words were not addressed to Senate Republicans, but to two Supreme Court Justices, by name. Schumer's threat wasn't that Republicans would face electoral consequences, but that Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh 'will pay the price' and 'won't know what hit them.'"

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also has introduced a Senate resolution to censure Schumer.

"Of course Schumer’s attacks were 'inappropriate' and 'wrong'! He should be CENSURED," Hawley wrote on Twitter.