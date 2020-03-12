Organization of black pastors petitions for Schumer censure

The Coalition of African American Pastors has launched a petion asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to censure Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"We, the undersigned, appeal to you and the Senate as a whole to officially censure fellow Senator Charles Schumer for his threats to Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. Those remarks, made during a rally at the Supreme Court on a pending case, were clearly intended to influence the decision on that case. Despite Sen. Schumer’s later excuses, the comments were threatening in nature and were made with the intent of stirring up animus (and possibly violence) against the justices," the petition states.

"This behavior is an affront to the dignity of the U.S. Senate. It perpetuates a sense of division in our nation and encourages radicals to approach political disagreements as a forum for violent action. The Senate should demonstrate that Senator Schumer has gone beyond the bounds of acceptable behavior and take appropriate disciplinary action."

Schumer appeared in support of abortion activists at a rally outside the Supreme Court last week as the court was hearing arguments in a major abortion case.

"I want to tell you [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you [Brett] Kavanaugh]. You release the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you," he shouted.

President Trump condemned the threats, and Chief Justice John Roberts called them "dangerous" as well as "inappropriate."

Schumer tried to walk back his comments, saying he didn't mean them as a threat. But he didn't apologize or withdraw them.

See Schumer's threat, starting about 2:13:25 in this video from a pro-abortion group:

The Washington Examiner reported Rev. William Owens, founder of the CAAP, said: "This is the kind of language that promotes violence and hate. We've had enough of politicians who bemoan partisanship on the campaign trail while still catering to the most extremist elements of the hard Left. To make an open threat against two sitting judges — in an attempt to influence a case currently before the Court — goes far beyond acceptable behavior for a U.S. senator."

Fox News reported the petition has dozens of signatures of conservative leaders.

WND reported Tuesday Schumer is facing ethics complaints filed with the Senate Ethics Committee and the New York bar's Grievance Committee.

"At a minimum, Attorney/Senator Schumer's statements appear to be improper conduct that reflects upon his character and fitness to practice law in New York," wrote Joseph Gioconda, a lawyer who sent a note to the grievance committee.

The National Legal Policy Center, a nonprofit organization, also filed complaints.

The National Legal Policy Center alleges Schumer violated Senate ethics rules by engaging in "improper conduct which may reflect upon the Senate."

NLPC also alleged Schumer violated New York's Rules of Professional Conduct through "conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.'"

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe called Schumer's statements "inexcusable," and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was nothing "except a threat."

Among the leaders who have called for censure are former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint, Republican Attorney General's Association Chairman Jeff Landry, former Ronald Reagan campaign adviser Ed Rollins and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has proposed a Senate resolution to censure Schumer.