Now coronavirus threatens a crime wave

Sheriff says 'bad things happen' with 'idle hands, idle minds'

Published April 21, 2020 at 9:08am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Law enforcement’s inability to detain suspected lawbreakers coupled with the ongoing stay-at-home orders that have forced millions out of work and without pay is creating a perfect storm for crime in some communities, while others do not expect to be affected.

“When you take away a purpose, you don’t have a job, or you aren’t going to work, you’re sitting around — that’s what I call ‘idle hands, idle minds.’ Bad things happen,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona.

In Dannel's Mexican border-adjacent rural county of 131,000 residents, his worry is that the longer some are unemployed and without money to pay rent or buy groceries, they could begin to throw away the rulebook.

Now coronavirus threatens a crime wave
