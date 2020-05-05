Tony Fauci and the Trojan horse of tyranny

By W. Scott Magill, M.D.

It is time to seriously question everything we are told regarding the physical and the cultural virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in his role as longtime federal immunology bureaucrat, paid $3.7 million to the Wuhan laboratory for coronavirus development after the U.S. declared a moratorium on such funding. Fauci is joined at the hip with Bill Gates, paid for the scam VA study at the University of Virginia and has been on the payroll of the Clinton Foundation for years.

He is responsible for the death of thousands of Americans by leading the opposition to a drug regimen that is at least a 91% effective in curing SARS-CoV2 infections – thereby violating his Oath – "First do no harm" – and his responsibility to America and Americans.

Now he gleefully flaunts the success of Remdesivir, which was initially developed in 2016 to fight against Ebola and made by Gilead Biosciences as the "cure" for COVID-19. Bear in mind that Dr. Fauci reportedly has close ties to, through the Clinton Foundation, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who appears to promote whatever Xi Jinping wants him to promote. And who holds the patent on Remdesivir? – China.

TRENDING: Happy birthday to my 99-year-young mom!

A convoluted issue indeed, with Gilead stating it patented Remdesivir in China and the Wuhan Institute of Virology filing a patent application on Jan. 4, 2020.

It appears that to the becoming-infamous Dr. Fauci, truth and reality are only a reflection of his desires at any given moment, and that is subject to change in the next moment. As reported by One American News this week, in 2005, he knew that hydroxychloroquine was "effective against viruses genetically related to COVID-19." However, when it became troublesome to his financial and social Trojan horse, he contradicted President Trump and global experience and experts during a Task Force briefing on March 20, 2020, saying, "You got to be careful saying 'fairly effective.' …" – effectively saying, a la Obi Wan, "America, these are not the drugs you're looking for – move along."

With a brilliant piece of journalism, two terms not used together often, by Tucker Carlson in March, the Fox host destroyed any doubt that the Wuhan coronavirus came from the Wuhan Virology Lab. Subsequently, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have confirmed there is abundant credible evidence that, in point of fact, the leak from the Wuhan Lab was the start of a global pandemic. These truths do not seem to meld with Dr. Fauci's desired reality, and he firmly stated, there is "no evidence" that SARS-CoV2 escaped from a Chinese lab. Although it is possible that infected horseshoe bats were brought into the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the virus escaped during guiltless experiments, this was not mentioned. Instead, Fauci answered the unasked question, emphatically stating that the scientific evidence is "very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated." Does the gentleman protest too much?

And just who, or what is Gilead Biosciences? Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device company. According to Wikipedia, "The company covers the development cycle through five core operations, including small molecule R&D and manufacturing, biologics R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, medical device testing, and molecular testing and genomics." And where, you may ask, is the company located? Wuxi Pharm was begun in Shanghai by Dr. Gi Li now with facilities also in Wuxi City and Suzhou, China, as well as facilities in St. Paul, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Wuxi Pharmaceuticals is owned by none other than America's own – George Soros.

The web becomes even more entangled as a reported owner of Gilead Bioscience is also … George Soros.

Holding this web together is the fact that Gilead has endorsed and is engaged with a drug purchasing group, UNITAID. UNITAID is an outgrowth of the United Nations, Millennium Declaration of 2000, which is now the U.N. Global Compact.

The large investors in UNITAID include WHO, George Soros, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a partnership relationship with the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Both Drs. Fauci and Birx are associated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.

When, you may ask, will Remdesivir go into production? On Feb. 12, 2020 – that is correct, Feb. 12 – 10 days after Trump initiated the China travel ban, Bloomberg reported:

"A Chinese drugmaker said it has started mass-producing an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences that has the potential to fight the novel coronavirus, as China accelerates its effort to find a treatment for the widening outbreak.

"Suzhou [China]-based BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology said in a statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday night that it has developed the technology to synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Remdesivir, Gilead's drug that is a leading candidate to treat the highly infectious virus that's killed more than 1,000 people. The drug isn't licensed or approved anywhere in the world yet. …"

Of interest, HHS has already won a lawsuit against Gilead. "For nearly a decade, Gilead's price gouging on PrEP has prevented hundreds of thousands of Americans from accessing this technology, despite it being a taxpayer-funded invention," noted a statement by the PrEP4All Collaboration. "If HHS is truly invested in ending the HIV epidemic, it will use these patents as leverage to ensure that everyone who needs PrEP can get it."

Can there be any uncertainty as to why Dr. Fauci, who worked closely with Gilead, is strongly promoting its more expensive and less effective medication, which has already failed against Ebola, over a readily available, markedly affordable medication with a 91% success rate?

Has America reached the point where what once was unthinkable became the unspeakable, and is now becoming the undeniable?

Consider the anti-liberty players: Anthony Fauci; George Soros; WHO and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party; The Clinton Foundation; the FDA, which has tried to limit hydroxychloroquine to hospital use where the window of maximum effect has passed, and now approves the unproven and expensive Remdesivir; CDC, which requires fraudulent death certificates to bolster the COVID-19 death rate, dispensed test kits tainted with SARS-CoV2 and supports contact tracing as "KEY STRATEGY"; Bill and Melinda Gates; the media; the Democratic Party and its politicians; and countless numbers of influentials flying under the radar. Is there any reason to believe anything these domestic enemies say or offer?

Is there any reason America, the last great hope for humanity, should fall to a virus with a 99.6% survival rate, even if it's being manipulated by a well-orchestrated and executed malevolent plan by those with nefarious intentions? America will only fall if Americans continue to nurture their fear and refuse to stand against this stealthy malignancy eating away at the very core of freedom and liberty.

Is there any reason to believe that the SARS-CoV2 virus is not America's Trojan horse, or should we say Trojan virus? A Trojan horse that provides the tools for the left to weaponize the invisible enemy and empower it far beyond its inherent physical capabilities. America's Trojan horse provided the blueprint to America's anti-freedom left to brilliantly engineer a coordinated campaign against the American culture and society. A crusade of lies, blame, deceit, deception and false accusations all designed to spread division, fear and panic – like a virus – from coast to coast throughout our republic. All to accelerate America's rush to national suicide by the tyranny of socialism.

Remember, Americans don't give up; they stand up! Veterans in Defense of Liberty® is calling on all Americans to contact their elected officials, at the federal, state and local level, and advise them that we counsel every American to consider ALL INFORMATION from our federal government about the current pandemic worthless and false until the following six questions are entirely and plainly answered:

1. Hydroxychloroquine is cheap, safe, plentiful and at least 91% successful in curing COVID-19 when taken early in the disease process. Why is the federal government discouraging its use, thereby directly contributing to the avoidable deaths of tens of thousands of Americans?

2. Why did the FDA direct doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine only for hospitalized patients, by which time the drug's effectiveness is reduced, increasing the probability of death by delay?

3. Why has Dr. Fauci not been removed from the Coronavirus Task Force for conflict of interest since he and his pharmaceutical partners stand to make huge profits from any expensive COVID-19 vaccine developed later, while they earn nothing from cheap hydroxychloroquine cure available right now?

4. How was Dr. Fauci allowed to direct $3.7 million of American taxpayer money to conduct illegal virus research at the Chinese government's bioweapons laboratory in Wuhan, from which this virus may have escaped?

5. Communist China sickened the world, and now, with Dr. Fauci's full involvement, we will try to sell us the cure for the disease it caused. How is this not rewarding criminal behavior?

6. Since sound science and accurate data are essential for combating any pandemic, why have Dr. Birx and the federal government (CDC) directed doctors to classify the cause of death on the death certificate to grossly inflate the COVID-19 death rate even if they only "assume" COVID-19; while other primary causes of death exist?

If Americans stand NOW and proclaim to the world that America is open for business, that America is back, then, as President Lincoln proclaimed in his Annual Address to the U.S. Congress, Dec. 1, 1862, "The way is plain, peaceful, generous, just – a way which, if followed, the world will forever applaud, and God must forever bless."

"Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it." – Thomas Paine

William Scott Magill, M.D., is the executive director of Veterans in Defense of Liberty (ViDoL). He served with the United States Marine Corp. 1965-1971, with the United States Army Medical Corps 1981-1988, and with the Denver Police Dept. 1970-1976. He obtained his bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Denver, Masters of Health Care Administration Trinity University in San Antonio, and medical degree from The University of Health Sciences in Kansas City. Dr. Magill matriculated his residency in Ob/Gyn at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, and served as the Chief of Ob/Gyn at Irwin Army Hospital Ft. Riley Kansas. He was until recently a practicing obstetrician & Gynecologist in Springfield, Missouri, for 21 years.