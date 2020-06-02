SECTIONS
Money Politics U.S.BURN IN THE USA
Print

Looters run wild in Bronx as video shows NYPD officer beaten

'Fordham is on fire'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 2, 2020 at 12:40pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Curfew-defying looters with free rein beat a cop to the ground in a disturbing scene caught on video, set fires on streets and ransacked stores in the Bronx late Monday into early Tuesday.

The chaos finally prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to dispatch extra police officers to the area, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“Fordham is on fire,” Uptown Collective tweeted, showing a half dozen fires burning along a trash-strewn Fordham Road in the West Bronx.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×