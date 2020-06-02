Looters run wild in Bronx as video shows NYPD officer beaten

(FOX NEWS) -- Curfew-defying looters with free rein beat a cop to the ground in a disturbing scene caught on video, set fires on streets and ransacked stores in the Bronx late Monday into early Tuesday.

The chaos finally prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to dispatch extra police officers to the area, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“Fordham is on fire,” Uptown Collective tweeted, showing a half dozen fires burning along a trash-strewn Fordham Road in the West Bronx.

