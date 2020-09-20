Support for Black Lives Matter sees massive plunge, polls say

New polls show an erosion of support for Black Lives Matter, with a majority of Americans saying they believe a war is being waged against police officers.

Separate surveys by Pew Research and by Fox News found that support for BLM has dropped more than 10 percentage points in just a few months, Summit News reported.

Pew said that as "racial justice protests have intensified following the shooting of Jacob Blake, public support for the Black Lives Matter movement has declined."

The polling company found that 55% now express at least some support for the movement, down from 67% in June.

The share who say they strongly support the movement is 29%, down from 38% three months ago.

Pew said the decline in support for BLM is particularly notable among white and Hispanic adults.

In June, 60% said they supported the movement at least somewhat. Now, only 45% express at least some support.

The share of Hispanic adults who support BLM has decreased 11 percentage points, from 77% in June to 66% today.

A Fox News poll published Sunday found 48% of likely voters surveyed described violence in New York, Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin to be riots.

The compared to 40% who saw them as protests.

A poll by Rasmussen found 59% of voters believe there is a war being waged on police officers.

Among Republicans, 80% said it is obvious that there is a war on police, compared to 39% of Democrats.

In addition, 60% of independents agreed with the statement.

The Rasmussen poll also found that 59% of respondents say they support the implementation of "Blue Lives Matter" laws in their state to classify attacks on police and first responders as hate crimes with harsher punishments.

Several states have implemented such laws since 2016.

The Rasmussen poll also found that 52% of black voters support the "Blue Lives Matter" laws.

And 84% of black voters are concerned that the attacks on police would lead to a shortage of police officers and a decline in public safety.