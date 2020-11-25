Georgia sued for 200,000 'mishandled' votes

The Amistad Project, a legal group promoting integrity in American elections, announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Georgia regarding more than 200,000 presidential-election ballots that either were unvalid or uncounted.

The organization has filed similar suits in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In Wisconsin, an emergency petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court asserted there were 150,000 "potentially fraudulent ballots" in the state's presidential election, which Biden unofficially won by 20,000 votes.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia are among the swing states where credible claims of fraud have been raised.

The Amistad Project, which is part of the Thomas More Society, cited expert analysis of government data showing "well over 100,000 illegal votes were improperly counted, while tens of thousands of legal votes were not counted."

The total is greater than 200,000, "vastly exceeding the 12,670-vote margin in the presidential election contest."

"The number of potentially fraudulent ballots we’ve identified in Georgia is over 15 times greater than the margin separating Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This finding undercuts the integrity of the general election," said Phill Kline, project director. "The discrepancies we identified arose in large part because certain election officials acted with greater fealty to the dictates of private funders than to the laws set forth by the people’s representatives in the general assembly."

Both state and local election officials failed to follow Georgia's election code, and they were "encouraged and facilitated by private monies donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through a leftist organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which gave $6.3 million to Fulton County, and smaller amounts to at least a dozen other generally Democratic counties," the organization said.

The project said Georgia law allows only the secretary of state to accept funds for the purpose of running elections from sources other than taxes.

"Even then, the only allowable exception applies to federal grants requested by the Secretary of State under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)," the organization said.

It explained CTCL demanded that it be allowed to specify the number of polling places and ballot drop boxes as well as direct money to staff members to help voters meet absentee ballot requests.

"Trey Trainor, the chief electoral officer of the Federal Election Commission, reacted to a similar pattern of lawlessness and irregularities detailed in the Amistad Project’s litigation filed in Pennsylvania by asserting that 'the referendum has not been open' and 'this election is invalid,'" the organization said.

The legal group said the vote fraud was so serious, the only remedy is to have Georgia lawmakers appoint the state's presidential electors.