The Great Reset: What our globalist overlords are planning

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, "the world is facing a massive onslaught against individual liberty and private property."

"[A] new kind of collectivism is about to emerge," warns economist Antony Mueller in the Mises Wire. "Like the communism of the past, the new project appeals to the public with the assurance of technological advancement and social inclusion … ecological sustainability and the promise of longevity or even immortality."

"In reality, however," cautions Mueller, "these promises are deeply dystopian."

Presidential candidate Joe Biden adopted the slogan "Build Back Better," a motto of Klaus Schwab, the utopian pied piper who is founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum (part of "the United Nations network") that brings together globalist thinkers and multinational corporate heads in Davos, Switzerland.

Schwab foresees COVID-19 hastening a "Fourth Industrial Revolution" in which Americans will be "propertyless but happy" in a world where giant corporations and global government have seamlessly merged.

TRENDING: James Dobson: Biden 'regime' would bring 'moral depravity'

"Now is the historical moment of time not only to fight the … virus but to shape the system …," writes Schwab. Once we transform into this Fourth Industrial Age, he believes, the world will "never" return to "normal."

Schwab calls this change "the Great Reset." "This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts," says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change."

In this collectivist future, free enterprise will disappear, replaced by the economy advocated by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Big businesses must have government charters granted only if leftist politicians see them as serving not stockholders but primarily "stakeholders."

Companies will be required to produce "environmentally sustainable" goods and to share much of their profits and governance with ideological politicians, environmentalists and radical activists. Corporations must do whatever such stakeholders deem good for the world – or be burned at the stake by losing their government charter to do business.

Companies, which will make products with heavily taxed robots and Artificial Intelligence, will be squeezed hard to provide revenue for a human population largely living on government-provided Universal Basic Income welfare checks, as Schwab explores in his latest book, "Stakeholder Capitalism," to be published in February 2021.

Giant corporations and their billionaire owners will still exist – which is why Joe Biden got megatons of cash from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, giant banks and the credit card companies he served for decades as the senator from corporate-run Delaware.

But grassroots little businesses will be devoured by mega-corporations and a government that squeezes the capital out of capitalism. Ordinary folks will own nothing, rent everything and be serfs dependent on government largesse. COVID-19 justified the shutdowns bankrupting mom-and-pop capitalism.

The pandemic has opened the reset door to Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," whose residents enjoyed unending doses of the mind-and-mood-controlling drug Soma. Oregon just legalized heroin and psychedelics, and several more states legalized potent marijuana to dumb down voters.

The Great Reset "will lead to … a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity," Schwab predicts in his book "Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." He cheers this future where technology will allow authorities to "intrude into the hitherto private space of our minds, reading our thoughts and influencing our behavior."

These microchip and other technologies "will not stop at becoming part of the physical world around us," writes Schwab. "They will become part of us." These technologies, he writes, "will lift humanity into a new collective and moral consciousness."

One person's utopian dream is another's dystopian nightmare. For many leftists, this transhumanist future of humans turned into cyborgs by a collectivist government similar to the "Star Trek" Borg is their revolutionary dream. But many liberal – not leftist – Democrats and Donald Trump populists might come together to oppose being ruled by a global corporate state that would crush individual freedom.

Schwab's Great Reset looks a lot like Communist China, with its "social credit" surveillance and control, totalitarianism and – like violent leftist thugs in America – its neo-racism based on the Nazi-like belief that the Han Chinese are a "master race" entitled to snuff out the Neanderthals whom leftists deem inferior to their superior "wokeness."

China drugged America with vast amounts of the opioid fentanyl, and crippled President Trump's soaring economy and our democracy by infecting us with a fast-mutating coronavirus. It intimidates Americans with Nazi Brownshirt-like violence by its Black Lives Matter and Antifa Marxist comrades. If president, Joe Biden, Communist China's longtime puppet, would destroy America, kill free-market capitalism and individual liberty, and make Red China ruler of a reset world.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.