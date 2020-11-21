Login
SECTIONS
WorldGLOBAL JIHAD
P Share Print

Netherlands: Muslims threaten to murder teacher over Muhammad cartoon

Instructor goes into hiding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2020 at 3:24pm
P Share Print

(JIHAD WATCH) – Education minister Arie Slob says "it is 'completely unacceptable' that teachers are put under pressure because they teach about the value of freedom of speech."

Slob can, however, expect a great deal more of this pressure, thanks to the Netherlands' acceptance of mass Muslim migration. It is inevitable that among the peaceful Muslims who enter the country, there will be some Muslims who believe that the Sharia provision that blasphemers must be put to death should be implemented in their new home.

"Rotterdam teacher in hiding after online threats in dispute over 'blasphemous' cartoon," DutchNews.nl, November 5, 2020.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×