Deplatforming 'absurdity' hits conservative baseball legend

An insurance company has canceled its account with conservative commentator and former baseball star Curt Schilling because of his "social media profile."

"We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my 'Social Media profile," he wrote on Twitter.

"The agent told us it was a decision made by and with their PR department in conjunction with management."

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

TRENDING: Pelosi: 'It breaks my heart' to impeach Trump

President Trump is among many conservative voices who have been banned or restricted by social media platforms since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Summit News reported the move against Schilling as a new level of "absurdity," noting the "purge has gone beyond the realm of simply silencing people on major platforms for their opinions, but punishing them for expressing them by trying to make their lives unlivable."

Numerous Twitter users pointed out that without insurance it's impossible to mortgage a home or register a vehicle.

Has all-out war been declared against conservatives? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report followed a tweet Tuesday by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, recalling the progression in the left's suppression of public life over the past year.

The Left: -Won’t let you go to church.

-Won’t let you go to work.

-Won’t let you go to school. And now? They don’t want you to be able to speak. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 12, 2021

"The Left: Won't let you go to church. Won't let you go to work. Won't let you go to school," he wrote.

"And now? They don’t want you to be able to speak."

What's happening to Schilling is "another chilling example" of the implementation of a Chinese communist-style social credit score system in America, said Summit News reporter Paul Joseph Watson.

In August 2019, he recalled Beijing boasted of having prevented 2.5 million "discredited entities" from purchasing plane tickets and 90,000 people from buying train tickets in July alone.

WND columnist Larry Elder pointed out that Schilling was fired by the Disney-owned sports channel ESPN several years ago for his criticism of the North Carolina public facilities law.

The state was debating whether men who say they're women should be allowed to invade the privacy of the opposite sex in public restrooms and showers.

Schilling posted online a "picture of an aged and overweight man dressed in just enough women's clothing to prevent flagrant violation of public exposure laws."

The photo caption read: "Let him in to the restroom with your daughter or else you're a narrow-minded, judgmental, unloving, racist bigot who needs to die!"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].