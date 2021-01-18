(RT.com) -- A decision by US tech giants to permanently block US President Donald Trump’s accounts could have chilling implications for the democratic values America holds dear, Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman warned.

A move to ban an acting head of state taken by private American companies “can be compared to a nuclear blast in cyberspace,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, adding that it is not the immediate impact but some long-term consequences that are the most concerning.

It has been a blow to the democratic values professed by the West,” she said, adding that the move simultaneously provided both the proponents of strict censorship and those advocating the total cyber-anarchy of the Darknet with a “watertight argument.”

Read the full story ›