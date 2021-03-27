Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

(NEW YORK POST) – Beverly Cleary, the beloved children’s books author famous for “Henry Huggins,” “Ribsy” and “Ramona Quimby,” has died. She was 104.

HarperCollins, her longtime publisher, announced her death Friday. Cleary, whose books have sold more than 85 million copies and have been translated into 29 different languages, died Thursday in her longtime home of Carmel, California.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time,” the publisher said in a statement. “Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too — lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years. We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit. Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.”

